SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Emerald Warrior Highlights Flexibility, Bamboo Eagle Tests C2, Vanguard Launch Boosts GPS

In this week's look around the Air Force, Air Force Special Operations Command wraps up Emerald Warrior 25 by demonstrating the ability to operate in any environment, Bamboo Eagle 25-3 concludes with a series of training events designed to test command and control concepts in a combat environment, and the first national security launch takes off to contribute to a more resilient space architecture.