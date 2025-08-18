Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Emerald Warrior Highlights Flexibility, Bamboo Eagle Tests C2, Vanguard Launch Boosts GPS

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brandon Esau and Staff Sgt. Katharine Winchell

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, Air Force Special Operations Command wraps up Emerald Warrior 25 by demonstrating the ability to operate in any environment, Bamboo Eagle 25-3 concludes with a series of training events designed to test command and control concepts in a combat environment, and the first national security launch takes off to contribute to a more resilient space architecture.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 08:26
    VIRIN: 250821-F-QO224-2207
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    AF, Air Force, ATAF, Around the Air Force, AFTV

