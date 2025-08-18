U.S. Soldiers assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), participate in day two of the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025. Day two included Expert Infantry Badge/Expert Soldier Badge (E2B) training. E2B consists of various physical and mental tasks such as expert physical fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, day and night land navigation, weapons, medical and patrol procedures, and a 12-mile ruck march. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 07:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974280
|VIRIN:
|250821-A-TM214-3967
|Filename:
|DOD_111244789
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: E2B, by SSG Dylan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
