    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: E2B

    GERMANY

    08.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), participate in day two of the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025. Day two included Expert Infantry Badge/Expert Soldier Badge (E2B) training. E2B consists of various physical and mental tasks such as expert physical fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, day and night land navigation, weapons, medical and patrol procedures, and a 12-mile ruck march. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    DE

