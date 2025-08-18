U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: E2B

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), participate in day two of the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025. Day two included Expert Infantry Badge/Expert Soldier Badge (E2B) training. E2B consists of various physical and mental tasks such as expert physical fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, day and night land navigation, weapons, medical and patrol procedures, and a 12-mile ruck march. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)