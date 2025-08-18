1st Armored Division CH-47 Chinook Crews Conduct Aerial Gunnery in Bulgaria

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2-501st General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade conduct aerial gunnery tables III-VI from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria on Aug. 20, 2025. 1AD CAB’s aerial gunnery increased lethality and proficiency of all Task Force Iron aviation crew on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)
