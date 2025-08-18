Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Division CH-47 Chinook Crews Conduct Aerial Gunnery in Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    08.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2-501st General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade conduct aerial gunnery tables III-VI from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria on Aug. 20, 2025. 1AD CAB’s aerial gunnery increased lethality and proficiency of all Task Force Iron aviation crew on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 06:03
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

