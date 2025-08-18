U.S. Sailors, Airmen, their families, and government employees participated in a tree-trimming community relations event hosted by Kadena Town's Green Tree Association and Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa in Okinawa City, Japan, Aug. 17, 2025. Service members joined local volunteers to give back to local Okinawa communities, and also celebrated the spirit of volunteerism with a special ceremony to present certificates of commendation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 02:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974274
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111244555
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA CITY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CFAO gives back to Okinawa's local area, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.