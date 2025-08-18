Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO gives back to Okinawa's local area

    OKINAWA CITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Sailors, Airmen, their families, and government employees participated in a tree-trimming community relations event hosted by Kadena Town's Green Tree Association and Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa in Okinawa City, Japan, Aug. 17, 2025. Service members joined local volunteers to give back to local Okinawa communities, and also celebrated the spirit of volunteerism with a special ceremony to present certificates of commendation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 02:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974274
    VIRIN: 250821-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_111244555
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA CITY, OKINAWA, JP

