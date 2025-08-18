CFAO gives back to Okinawa's local area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974274" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Sailors, Airmen, their families, and government employees participated in a tree-trimming community relations event hosted by Kadena Town's Green Tree Association and Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa in Okinawa City, Japan, Aug. 17, 2025. Service members joined local volunteers to give back to local Okinawa communities, and also celebrated the spirit of volunteerism with a special ceremony to present certificates of commendation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)