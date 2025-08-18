SSgt Austin Nash, one of Yokota Air Base's Fire Inspectors, talked about Fire Prevention Week coming up and what they wanted to highlight for this year on August 20, 2025. This years topic is about lithium batteries and how to properly take care of them when recycling them.
***NO GRAPHIC***
07:06 - 14:18
SRA Alana Wright
Shogo Radio DJ
17:29 - 25:18
SSgt Austin Nash
Yokota AB Fire Inspector
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 01:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974273
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-AR133-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111244526
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Air Base Fire Prevention Week 2025 Topic ***No Graphics***, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.