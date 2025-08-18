Yokota Air Base Fire Prevention Week 2025 Topic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SSgt Austin Nash, one of Yokota Air Base's Fire Inspectors, talked about Fire Prevention Week coming up and what they wanted to highlight for this year on August 20, 2025. This years topic is about lithium batteries and how to properly take care of them when recycling them.