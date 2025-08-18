Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Air Base Fire Prevention Week 2025 Topic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    SSgt Austin Nash, one of Yokota Air Base's Fire Inspectors, talked about Fire Prevention Week coming up and what they wanted to highlight for this year on August 20, 2025. This years topic is about lithium batteries and how to properly take care of them when recycling them.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 01:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974272
    VIRIN: 250820-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111244525
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base Fire Prevention Week 2025 Topic, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    Fire Prevention Awareness
    Yokota Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download