DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 4, 2025) Master-At-Arms 1st Class Benjii Iverson, assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF), Diego Garcia, gives an interview about working in Harbor Patrol. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Harrison)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 00:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974263
|VIRIN:
|250404-N-DI232-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111244458
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MA1 Benjii Iverson Gives Interview About Harbor Patrol in Diego Garcia (Full Story), by SN Jordan Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.