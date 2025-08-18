Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MA1 Benjii Iverson Gives Interview About Harbor Patrol in Diego Garcia (Full Story)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.03.2025

    Video by Seaman Jordan Harrison 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 4, 2025) Master-At-Arms 1st Class Benjii Iverson, assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF), Diego Garcia, gives an interview about working in Harbor Patrol. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Harrison)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 00:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974263
    VIRIN: 250404-N-DI232-1002
    Filename: DOD_111244458
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: IO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MA1 Benjii Iverson Gives Interview About Harbor Patrol in Diego Garcia (Full Story), by SN Jordan Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download