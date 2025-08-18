DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 10, 2025) Yeoman 1st Class Miracle Murphy-Page, assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, reflects on the month of the military child. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Latifah Choice)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 00:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974261
|VIRIN:
|250410-N-IL181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111244453
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yeoman 1st Class Miracle Murphy-Page Reflects on the Month of the Military Child, by SN Latifah Choice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.