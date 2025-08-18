Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yeoman 1st Class Miracle Murphy-Page Reflects on the Month of the Military Child

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.04.2024

    Video by Seaman Latifah Choice 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 10, 2025) Yeoman 1st Class Miracle Murphy-Page, assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, reflects on the month of the military child. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Latifah Choice)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 00:17
    Video ID: 974261
    VIRIN: 250410-N-IL181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111244453
    Length: 00:01:00
