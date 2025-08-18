Seabees Build Bike Shelter in Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 24, 2025) Sailors Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 build a bike rack for unaccompanied housing in Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaden Brennan)
