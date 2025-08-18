Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabees Build Bike Shelter in Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.23.2025

    Video by Seaman Kaden Brennan 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 24, 2025) Sailors Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 build a bike rack for unaccompanied housing in Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaden Brennan)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 23:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974260
    VIRIN: 250424-N-IY889-1001
    Filename: DOD_111244433
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Build Bike Shelter in Diego Garcia, by SN Kaden Brennan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

