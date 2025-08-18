Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Footprint of Freedom Photo at Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.27.2025

    Video by Seaman Latifah Choice 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 28, 2025) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia host a group photo. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Latifah Choice)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 23:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974256
    VIRIN: 250528-N-IL181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111244395
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Footprint of Freedom Photo at Diego Garcia, by SN Latifah Choice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

