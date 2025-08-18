Footprint of Freedom Photo at Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 28, 2025) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia host a group photo. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Latifah Choice)
