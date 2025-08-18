Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (REEL) MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines with the CLB-1 conduct a live-fire range

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate in a live-fire range in Darwin, Australia, Aug. 13, 2025. Marines conduct live-fire range training to maintain proficiency in employing weapon systems safely and effectively in combat operations. MRF-D is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Stippey)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 19:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974249
    VIRIN: 250813-M-JE726-3876
    Filename: DOD_111244194
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    This work, (REEL) MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines with the CLB-1 conduct a live-fire range, by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LiveFire, LCE, CLB-1, MRF-D 25.3, EOD, Marines

