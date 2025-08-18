Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Wing Commander discusses flight line expansion

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, shares an update on the installation's flight line expansion, Aug. 20, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 20:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 974248
    VIRIN: 250820-F-MQ455-5137
    Filename: DOD_111244167
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing Commander discusses flight line expansion, by SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

