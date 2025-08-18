U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, shares an update on the installation's flight line expansion, Aug. 20, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 20:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|974248
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-MQ455-5137
|Filename:
|DOD_111244167
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Wing Commander discusses flight line expansion, by SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.