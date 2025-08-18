HHB, 75th FA BDE CS Chamber Informational Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974232" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, execute CS gas chamber training August 14, 2025 on Fort Sill. The purpose of the training is to familiarize Soldiers with the M50 gas mask, practice correct usage of the mask, and instill confidence in its effectiveness.