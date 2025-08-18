Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHB, 75th FA BDE CS Chamber Informational Video

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, execute CS gas chamber training August 14, 2025 on Fort Sill. The purpose of the training is to familiarize Soldiers with the M50 gas mask, practice correct usage of the mask, and instill confidence in its effectiveness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 16:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 974232
    VIRIN: 250814-A-WX026-1393
    Filename: DOD_111243713
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    gas chamber
    CBRN
    Fort Sill
    Gas mask training
    75th FAB
    75th FA BDE

