HHB, 75th FA BDE CS Chamber Informational Video

Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, execute CS gas chamber training August 14, 2025 on Fort Sill. The purpose of the training is to familiarize Soldiers with the M50 gas mask, practice correct usage of the mask, and instill confidence in its effectiveness.
