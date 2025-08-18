Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: The "Spirit Of America" At Sunrise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Bryce Moore 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft, the "Spirit of America," lands at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 13, 2025. Crew chiefs assigned to the 393rd Bomber Generation Squadron performed post-flight inspections on the aircraft after landing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryce Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 22:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974231
    VIRIN: 250820-F-IY934-1001
    Filename: DOD_111243712
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: The "Spirit Of America" At Sunrise, by SrA Bryce Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-2
    flightline
    mission ready
    Spirit of America
    globalstrike
    sunrise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download