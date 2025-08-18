A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft, the "Spirit of America," lands at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 13, 2025. Crew chiefs assigned to the 393rd Bomber Generation Squadron performed post-flight inspections on the aircraft after landing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryce Moore)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 22:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974231
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-IY934-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111243712
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: The "Spirit Of America" At Sunrise, by SrA Bryce Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
