U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, observe close air support with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 775 during Northern Strike 25-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 20, 2025. Marines participating in the exercise continue to train and enhance the survivability and the lethality of the naval expeditionary force, while fully integrating with joint forces and multinational partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenya Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 18:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974230
|VIRIN:
|250820-M-FX156-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111243703
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
This work, NS25: 1st ANGLICO Coordinates Close Air Support, by LCpl Kenya Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
