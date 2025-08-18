NS25: 1st ANGLICO Coordinates Close Air Support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, observe close air support with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 775 during Northern Strike 25-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 20, 2025. Marines participating in the exercise continue to train and enhance the survivability and the lethality of the naval expeditionary force, while fully integrating with joint forces and multinational partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenya Hernandez)