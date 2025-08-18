Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Camp Lejeune Informational

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    250703-N-KC192-1002 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 3, 2025) A multimedia video for social media to inform on the capabilities and functions between Navy Meidicine Readiness and Training Commands, July 3, 2025. NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 16:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974227
    VIRIN: 250703-N-KC192-1002
    PIN: KC19211
    Filename: DOD_111243597
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Camp Lejeune Informational, by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Camp Lejeune
    NMRTC
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download