REEL: General Quarters Video

250813-N-SX503-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 13, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), take part in a General Quarters drill, Aug. 13, 2025, training the crew how to respond to kinetic action in an operational environment. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 15:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974222
|VIRIN:
|250813-N-SX503-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111243451
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
