    REEL: General Quarters Video

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Seaman Jack Stann 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250813-N-SX503-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 13, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), take part in a General Quarters drill, Aug. 13, 2025, training the crew how to respond to kinetic action in an operational environment. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974222
    VIRIN: 250813-N-SX503-1001
    Filename: DOD_111243451
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REEL: General Quarters Video, by SN Jack Stann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

