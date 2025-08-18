REEL: General Quarters Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250813-N-SX503-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 13, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), take part in a General Quarters drill, Aug. 13, 2025, training the crew how to respond to kinetic action in an operational environment. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)