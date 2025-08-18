Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD PI Warrior Skills Challenge

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson and Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island participate in the Warrior Skills Challenge on MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 19, 2025. The competition was designed to test and reinforce the warfighting skills required of all Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson and LCpl. Jaden Beardsley)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974214
    VIRIN: 250819-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_111243258
    Length: 00:19:22
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Parris Island
    MCRD PI
    Field Skills
    Marines
    USMC
    Weapon Skills Challenge

