MCRD PI Warrior Skills Challenge

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island participate in the Warrior Skills Challenge on MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 19, 2025. The competition was designed to test and reinforce the warfighting skills required of all Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson and LCpl. Jaden Beardsley)