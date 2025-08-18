Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard supports removal of abandoned vessel from Bohicket Creek in South Carolina

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    Members from multiple Charleston-based Coast Guard units support the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with the removal of the motor vessel Hazar, an ex-U.S. Navy research vessel, from Bohicket Creek in Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina, Aug. 19, 2025. The removal followed earlier efforts to extract more than 3,500 gallons of oil and other liquid hazards from the vessel to mitigate the environmental impact on the waterway. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 15:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974213
    VIRIN: 250819-G-G0107-2001
    Filename: DOD_111243235
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    environmental protection
    Sector Charleston
    USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download