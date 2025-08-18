Coast Guard supports removal of abandoned vessel from Bohicket Creek in South Carolina

Members from multiple Charleston-based Coast Guard units support the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with the removal of the motor vessel Hazar, an ex-U.S. Navy research vessel, from Bohicket Creek in Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina, Aug. 19, 2025. The removal followed earlier efforts to extract more than 3,500 gallons of oil and other liquid hazards from the vessel to mitigate the environmental impact on the waterway. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
