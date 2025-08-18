The 1st Cavalry Division Legacy - 1921-Present

The 1st Cavalry Division has mobilized on horseback, in armor, on the sea, and in the air during its legendary history in the U.S. Army, from 1921 to the present day. For 104 years, the First Team has transformed in contact into one of the strongest fighting forces on Earth, and will continue to develop its Troopers and their equipment to defend the people of the United States far into the future. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 15:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974210
|VIRIN:
|250820-A-WV576-6806
|Filename:
|DOD_111243231
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
