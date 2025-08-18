Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1st Cavalry Division Legacy - 1921-Present

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The 1st Cavalry Division has mobilized on horseback, in armor, on the sea, and in the air during its legendary history in the U.S. Army, from 1921 to the present day. For 104 years, the First Team has transformed in contact into one of the strongest fighting forces on Earth, and will continue to develop its Troopers and their equipment to defend the people of the United States far into the future. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 15:26
    Legacy and Tradition
    1st Cavalry Division
    History & Heritage
    WWII, Vietnam, Desert Storm

