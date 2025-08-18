The 1st Cavalry Division Legacy - 1921-Present

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1st Cavalry Division has mobilized on horseback, in armor, on the sea, and in the air during its legendary history in the U.S. Army, from 1921 to the present day. For 104 years, the First Team has transformed in contact into one of the strongest fighting forces on Earth, and will continue to develop its Troopers and their equipment to defend the people of the United States far into the future. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)