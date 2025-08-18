Various aircraft participate in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2025. A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, C-130J Super Hercules and other aircraft took part in transporting and training Airmen in realistic combat scenarios. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974203
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-RX751-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111242961
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Aircraft participate in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
