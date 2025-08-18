Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft participate in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Various aircraft participate in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2025. A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, C-130J Super Hercules and other aircraft took part in transporting and training Airmen in realistic combat scenarios. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974203
    VIRIN: 250808-F-RX751-4001
    Filename: DOD_111242961
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft participate in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan National Guard
    Battle Creek Air National Guard Base
    NS252
    Northern Strike 25-2
    Black Hawk
    C-130

