    U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Military Training Instructor career paths - Chapter 8 Pfingston Reception Center

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lindsey Logan, 737th Training Support Squadron, Pfingston Reception Center section chief, narrates the process that military training instructors complete every week at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025. This process enables U.S. Air Force and Space Force to receive approximately 800 new trainees to Basic Military Training, complete graduation requirements, host 5,000 guests for graduation ceremonies, and send newly graduated Airmen and Guardians to their gaining units. This video is part eight of a ten-part series that demonstrates the different career options within the MTI (8 Bravo) Specialty Code for the Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)

    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Basic training
    MTI
    Military Training Instructor
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    Air Educatiaon and Training Command
    Basic Military Training (BMT)

