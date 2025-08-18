U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: M249/M240 Qualifications Range

U.S. Soldiers assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), conduct an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) and M240 machine gun qualifications during the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)
|08.20.2025
|08.20.2025 12:51
|B-Roll
|974198
|250820-A-JL185-8312
|000001
|DOD_111242612
|00:01:43
|DE
|2
|2
