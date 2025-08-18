Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Day 1 - AFT B-Roll

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition runs Aug. 19–28, 2025 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. Squads from across the theater will compete for the chance to represent USAREUR-AF at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition for fiscal year 2025. More than a test of marksmanship and tactics, the competition builds team morale, empowers squad leaders to hone their leadership and influence, boosts confidence and personal growth in every soldier and fosters a culture of mutual support and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

