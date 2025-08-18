U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition runs Aug. 19–28, 2025 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. Squads from across the theater will compete for the chance to represent USAREUR-AF at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition for fiscal year 2025. More than a test of marksmanship and tactics, the competition builds team morale, empowers squad leaders to hone their leadership and influence, boosts confidence and personal growth in every soldier and fosters a culture of mutual support and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 11:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974195
|VIRIN:
|250820-A-MQ729-2385
|Filename:
|DOD_111242503
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition M4 Range B-Roll Package, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
