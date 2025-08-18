USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition M4 Range B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition runs Aug. 19–28, 2025 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. Squads from across the theater will compete for the chance to represent USAREUR-AF at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition for fiscal year 2025. More than a test of marksmanship and tactics, the competition builds team morale, empowers squad leaders to hone their leadership and influence, boosts confidence and personal growth in every soldier and fosters a culture of mutual support and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)