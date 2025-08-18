Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition AFT B-Roll Package

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition runs Aug. 19–28, 2025 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. Squads from across the theater will compete for the chance to represent USAREUR-AF at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition for fiscal year 2025. More than a test of marksmanship and tactics, the competition builds team morale, empowers squad leaders to hone their leadership and influence, boosts confidence and personal growth in every soldier and fosters a culture of mutual support and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974194
    VIRIN: 250820-A-MQ729-8784
    Filename: DOD_111242492
    Length: 00:06:23
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Grafenwoehr Training Aera
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    Army Best Squad Competetion
    Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition

