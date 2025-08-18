Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young visits the Pentagon Aug. 18, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 11:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974193
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-XL929-4951
|Filename:
|DOD_111242475
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Nationals Jacob Young visits Pentagon, by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.