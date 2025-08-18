Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington Nationals Jacob Young visits Pentagon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young visits the Pentagon Aug. 18, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 11:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974193
    VIRIN: 250818-F-XL929-4951
    Filename: DOD_111242475
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Nationals Jacob Young visits Pentagon, by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLB
    Washington Nationals
    DOD
    Pentagon
    Bobblehead

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download