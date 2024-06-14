Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QuEST (2024-06-14) Mary Kinsella - Career momentum for Engineers and Scientists

    06.14.2024

    Video by Kevin D Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    In this edition of QuEST, we are hosting Dr. Mary Kinsella to discuss career advancement strategies.

    Abstract:

    You’re looking forward to your future career in science and engineering and all it has in store for you. But you wonder if it will align with your talents and interests. If you can balance it with your lifestyle. And if it will bring you joy and fulfillment. These things matter - whatever stage you are in your career. I have lessons to share that are key to addressing your concerns. We’ll talk about owning your career, how to keep yourself on the right career path, and leveraging it to make your unique contribution. Join me for an interactive discussion about your career. And come away with new insights and tools for making it all you want it to be!

    Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
    -Introduction
    -Outline
    -Lesson One: Know Yourself
    -Lesson Two: Be in Charge
    -Lesson Three: Be in Alignment
    -More Lessons…
    -Her Engineering Career Philosophy
    -Tools & Tips
    -Q&A

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 11:15
    Length: 01:02:17
