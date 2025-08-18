U.S. Marines and Crossroad Elementary School faculty welcome the students during a back-to-school celebration at the Crossroads Elementary School and Quantico Middle/High School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 18, 2025. This event welcomed students back to the classrooms, strengthening the bonds between the Marines and the MCB Quantico community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 10:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974188
|VIRIN:
|250818-M-IY782-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111242292
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico celebrates Back-to-School, by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.