Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Base Quantico celebrates Back-to-School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marines and Crossroad Elementary School faculty welcome the students during a back-to-school celebration at the Crossroads Elementary School and Quantico Middle/High School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 18, 2025. This event welcomed students back to the classrooms, strengthening the bonds between the Marines and the MCB Quantico community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 10:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974188
    VIRIN: 250818-M-IY782-1003
    Filename: DOD_111242292
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico celebrates Back-to-School, by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-School
    QUANTICO
    QMHS
    crossroads elementary
    MARINES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download