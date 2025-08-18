Marine Corps Base Quantico celebrates Back-to-School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Crossroad Elementary School faculty welcome the students during a back-to-school celebration at the Crossroads Elementary School and Quantico Middle/High School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 18, 2025. This event welcomed students back to the classrooms, strengthening the bonds between the Marines and the MCB Quantico community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)