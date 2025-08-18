Coast Guard rescues boater after skiff capsizes near Red Fish Bay

An aircrew from Air Station Corpus Christi rescues a person in distress after his 18-foot skiff capsized due to weather near Red Fish Bay, Texas, Aug. 20, 2025. The individual was hoisted into the air station’s MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and transported to Air Station Corpus Christi. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 09:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974186
|VIRIN:
|250819-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111242252
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.