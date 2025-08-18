Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues boater after skiff capsizes near Red Fish Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    An aircrew from Air Station Corpus Christi rescues a person in distress after his 18-foot skiff capsized due to weather near Red Fish Bay, Texas, Aug. 20, 2025. The individual was hoisted into the air station’s MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and transported to Air Station Corpus Christi. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset Air Station Corpus Christi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974186
    VIRIN: 250819-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_111242252
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
    Air Station Corpus Christi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download