U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: AFT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974182" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Competing teams perform the Army Fitness Test at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug 20, 2025. Soldiers from across USAREUR-AF will compete in the year’s Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 20 - 28, 2025. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton)