    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: AFT

    GERMANY

    08.19.2025

    Video by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competing teams perform the Army Fitness Test at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug 20, 2025. Soldiers from across USAREUR-AF will compete in the year’s Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 20 - 28, 2025. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 09:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974182
    VIRIN: 250820-A-RR484-9872
    PIN: 974162
    Filename: DOD_111242228
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: DE

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: AFT, by CPT Shenicquia Fulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

