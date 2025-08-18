Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deploys sonar-equipped survey vessel in support of incident response following vessel explosion in Baltimore Harbor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Chief of Surveys Shaun Armstrong and Captain Jake Tuer, onboard survey vessel BUCK, conduct sonar surveys around Baltimore's Fort McHenry Channel on Aug. 19, 2025, in response to an explosion aboard the 751-foot merchant vessel W-Sapphire in Baltimore Harbor on Aug. 18. The data collected during this process will also help determine the operational plan moving forward needed to fully reopen the federal channel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974180
    VIRIN: 250819-A-SE916-2140
    Filename: DOD_111242215
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deploys sonar-equipped survey vessel in support of incident response following vessel explosion in Baltimore Harbor, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baltimore Harbor
    Baltimore Harbor Navigation
    Barge Explosion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download