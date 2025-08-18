U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deploys sonar-equipped survey vessel in support of incident response following vessel explosion in Baltimore Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Chief of Surveys Shaun Armstrong and Captain Jake Tuer, onboard survey vessel BUCK, conduct sonar surveys around Baltimore's Fort McHenry Channel on Aug. 19, 2025, in response to an explosion aboard the 751-foot merchant vessel W-Sapphire in Baltimore Harbor on Aug. 18. The data collected during this process will also help determine the operational plan moving forward needed to fully reopen the federal channel.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 09:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974180
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-SE916-2140
|Filename:
|DOD_111242215
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
