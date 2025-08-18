U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deploys sonar-equipped survey vessel in support of incident response following vessel explosion in Baltimore Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Chief of Surveys Shaun Armstrong and Captain Jake Tuer, onboard survey vessel BUCK, conduct sonar surveys around Baltimore's Fort McHenry Channel on Aug. 19, 2025, in response to an explosion aboard the 751-foot merchant vessel W-Sapphire in Baltimore Harbor on Aug. 18. The data collected during this process will also help determine the operational plan moving forward needed to fully reopen the federal channel.