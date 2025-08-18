AR-MEDCOM, MRTC Soldiers facilitate, amplify training experience during Global Medic 25-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Approximately 300 Soldiers under the hierarchy of both San Antonio-based Medical Readiness and Training Command and Pinellas Park, Fla. based Army Reserve Medical Command facilitated training support and amplified administrative and logistical functions during Exercise Global Medic 25-02 in Fort McCoy, Wis., from Aug. 2, 2025, through Aug. 16, 2025. The AR-MEDCOM and MRTC Soldiers provided observer controller/trainers, training support and scenario injects for an estimated 700 Army Reserve personnel and 650 NATO partner nation personnel across 19 rotational training units to train, validate and receive mentorship and guidance.



Additionally, 71 NATO partner nation personnel took part in the two-week training exercise as well, encapsulating the joint effort in augmenting readiness and interoperability for the preparation of large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song: Deactivator

Artist: Hampus Naeselius