"This is Presence." | Cold Weather Training in the High North

U.S. Marines from the 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment engage in cold weather training alongside NATO allies in Setermoen, Norway, on Dec. 8, 2023. Equipped with newfound expertise, these Marines will depart with the capability to instruct others on effectively navigating and operating in challenging winter conditions. This training initiative, supported by specialized education, aims to elevate overall knowledge and enhance combat effectiveness in arctic or cold weather environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)
The video contains music from a MARFOREUR/AF licensed asset from Audiomachine: Lacuna (Main) by Stuart Roslyn and Tom Murrill
Date: 08.07.2025
|08.20.2025 07:52
|Video Productions
|974162
|250808-M-EE367-1001
|DOD_111242133
|00:00:39
|Location:
Location: Setermoen, Norway
|2
|2
