    "This is Presence." | Cold Weather Training in the High North

    SETERMOEN, FINNMARK, NORWAY

    08.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines from the 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment engage in cold weather training alongside NATO allies in Setermoen, Norway, on Dec. 8, 2023. Equipped with newfound expertise, these Marines will depart with the capability to instruct others on effectively navigating and operating in challenging winter conditions. This training initiative, supported by specialized education, aims to elevate overall knowledge and enhance combat effectiveness in arctic or cold weather environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    The video contains music from a MARFOREUR/AF licensed asset from Audiomachine: Lacuna (Main) by Stuart Roslyn and Tom Murrill

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 07:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974162
    VIRIN: 250808-M-EE367-1001
    Filename: DOD_111242133
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: SETERMOEN, FINNMARK, NO

    Norway
    Cold Weather Training
    MFEA
    Nordic Response 24
    Marines
    USMC

