    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: AFT

    GERMANY

    08.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to a subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), conduct an Army Fitness Test during the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 07:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974161
    VIRIN: 250820-A-JT779-9870
    Filename: DOD_111242132
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: DE

    armybestsquad, BSC2025, EABestSquad, StrongerTogether

