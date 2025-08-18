U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad rankings after first event on Day 1.
After this morning’s PT event, 7th Army Training Command has taken the lead!
Follow along as the U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Best Squad Competition continues to unfold, showcasing the strength, skill, and teamwork of Soldiers from across the theater.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 05:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|974159
|VIRIN:
|250820-A-UE565-9286
|Filename:
|DOD_111242101
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Rankings after First Event, by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.