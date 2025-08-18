video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974159" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad rankings after first event on Day 1.

After this morning’s PT event, 7th Army Training Command has taken the lead!

Follow along as the U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Best Squad Competition continues to unfold, showcasing the strength, skill, and teamwork of Soldiers from across the theater.