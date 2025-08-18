Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Rankings after First Event

    GERMANY

    08.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad rankings after first event on Day 1.
    After this morning’s PT event, 7th Army Training Command has taken the lead!
    Follow along as the U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Best Squad Competition continues to unfold, showcasing the strength, skill, and teamwork of Soldiers from across the theater.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 05:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 974159
    VIRIN: 250820-A-UE565-9286
    Filename: DOD_111242101
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: DE

    strongertogether
    EABSBoard

