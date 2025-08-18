Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Reconnaissance Company Silent Jungle Patrol

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a silent patrol through the Jungle at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Aug 5, 2025. Silent patrol training teaches Marines to master stealth and concealment, enabling them to move undetected, gather intelligence, and strike with surprise in hostile environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 02:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974156
    VIRIN: 250819-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_111241990
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP

    Reconnaissance, Recon, Multi-Domain, Jungle, Patrol

