U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a silent patrol through the Jungle at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Aug 5, 2025. Silent patrol training teaches Marines to master stealth and concealment, enabling them to move undetected, gather intelligence, and strike with surprise in hostile environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 02:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974156
|VIRIN:
|250819-M-DY477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111241990
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Force Reconnaissance Company Silent Jungle Patrol, by LCpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
