3D Marine Division COMMSTRAT conduct physical training

U.S. Marines with 3D Marine Division, conduct a physical training session on Courtney Beach, Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 15, 2025. This training ensures that the Communication Strategy and Operation Marines remain physically fit and capable of supporting commanders with timely and effective communication at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diego Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 02:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974153
|VIRIN:
|250815-M-GC823-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111241954
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
