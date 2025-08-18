3D Marine Division COMMSTRAT conduct physical training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3D Marine Division, conduct a physical training session on Courtney Beach, Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 15, 2025. This training ensures that the Communication Strategy and Operation Marines remain physically fit and capable of supporting commanders with timely and effective communication at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diego Garcia)