    3D Marine Division COMMSTRAT conduct physical training

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. Diego Garcia 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with 3D Marine Division, conduct a physical training session on Courtney Beach, Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 15, 2025. This training ensures that the Communication Strategy and Operation Marines remain physically fit and capable of supporting commanders with timely and effective communication at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diego Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 02:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974153
    VIRIN: 250815-M-GC823-1001
    Filename: DOD_111241954
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP

    COMMSTRAT; Communication Strategy and Operations; Physical Training; Fitness; Teamwork;

