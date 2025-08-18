Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 250th Anniversary

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jun Seo Lee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) celebrates their 250th anniversary at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on August 18th, 2025. On this anniversary, USACE Far East District Commander, Col. Jeremiah Willis, highlighted the allied partnership with the Republic of Korea and their role in solving engineering problems on the peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jun Seo Lee)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 01:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974151
    VIRIN: 250818-A-AC512-8885
    Filename: DOD_111241945
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 250th Anniversary, by CPL Jun Seo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Far East District
    USACE 250th
    Army Corps of Engineers

