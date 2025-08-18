U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 250th Anniversary

The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) celebrates their 250th anniversary at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on August 18th, 2025. On this anniversary, USACE Far East District Commander, Col. Jeremiah Willis, highlighted the allied partnership with the Republic of Korea and their role in solving engineering problems on the peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jun Seo Lee)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 01:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974151
|VIRIN:
|250818-A-AC512-8885
|Filename:
|DOD_111241945
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
