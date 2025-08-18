CODEL and Ambassador day at Ulchi Freedom Shield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United Nations Command (UNC) hosted ambassadors from UNC Member States to participate in the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 integrated UNC member states into the combined defense system by fostering cohesion and interoperability, advancing alliances and combat readiness. The visit also included U.S. senators who joined the delegation to provide a U.S. policy perspective and emphasized continued support for security and stability on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)