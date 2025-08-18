Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CODEL and Ambassador day at Ulchi Freedom Shield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch 

    AFN Humphreys

    United Nations Command (UNC) hosted ambassadors from UNC Member States to participate in the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 integrated UNC member states into the combined defense system by fostering cohesion and interoperability, advancing alliances and combat readiness. The visit also included U.S. senators who joined the delegation to provide a U.S. policy perspective and emphasized continued support for security and stability on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 02:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974149
    VIRIN: 250819-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_111241943
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CODEL and Ambassador day at Ulchi Freedom Shield, by SrA Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UFS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download