Naval Beach Unit Seven Change of Command

Naval Beach Unit Seven held a change of command ceremony as Cmdr. Frederick Craven turned over with Cmdr. Michael Deloach on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 18, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 01:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974148
|VIRIN:
|250818-N-TV012-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111241904
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
