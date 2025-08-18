Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Beach Unit Seven Change of Command

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    Naval Beach Unit Seven held a change of command ceremony as Cmdr. Frederick Craven turned over with Cmdr. Michael Deloach on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 18, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Jack Pridham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 01:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974148
    VIRIN: 250818-N-TV012-1001
    Filename: DOD_111241904
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

