USS Warrior change of command

The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) held a change of command ceremony, as Lt. Cmdr. Mary Senoyuit relieved Lt. Cmdr. Raymond Piana as commanding officer, onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 15, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 00:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974146
|VIRIN:
|250815-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111241884
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
