Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Intelligence Battalion conducts ground sensor operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2025

    Video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, employ sensor equipment and conduct small unit movements at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, July 28 to Aug. 1, 2025. During the training, Marines were able to rehearse procedures for moving with and emplacing sensor equipment in dense jungle terrain in order to rehearse data collection pertinent to shaping future battlefields. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 01:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974145
    VIRIN: 250820-M-BI567-1001
    Filename: DOD_111241883
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Intelligence Battalion conducts ground sensor operations, by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jungle
    ground sensing
    III MIG
    Tactical Remote Sensor System
    Camp Gonsalves (Jungle Warfare Training Center)
    information

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download