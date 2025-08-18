3d Intelligence Battalion conducts ground sensor operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, employ sensor equipment and conduct small unit movements at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, July 28 to Aug. 1, 2025. During the training, Marines were able to rehearse procedures for moving with and emplacing sensor equipment in dense jungle terrain in order to rehearse data collection pertinent to shaping future battlefields. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)