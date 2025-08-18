Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Senators Visit Camp Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Justin Yarborough 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Senators Andy Kim and Tammy Duckworth visit Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025, to meet with United Nations Command leaders and service members from their home states, and to receive updates on ongoing missions. (U.S. Army video by KCpl. Hong, Noh Gyeong)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 02:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974144
    VIRIN: 250819-A-NT242-8463
    Filename: DOD_111241882
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Senators
    UNC
    FSFK

