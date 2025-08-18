(REEL) MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines with CLB-1 conduct a convoy live-fire range

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate in a convoy live-fire range in Darwin, Australia, Aug. 15, 2025. The convoy life-fire range allows Marines to maintain proficiency in employing weapon systems and maneuvering vehicles in combat operations. MRF-D is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Stippey)
