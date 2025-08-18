Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Update: USFJ Welcomes New Arrivals as part of its C2 Transformation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On August 15, USFJ reached a pivotal milestone in its C2 transformation as the first wave of augmentees arrived at Yokota. This rotation is the first in the beginning of a multi-phase effort in which more staff and resources will arrive in the coming months as USFJ transitions into a warfighting headquarters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 22:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974138
    VIRIN: 250820-M-FO238-1001
    Filename: DOD_111241835
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update: USFJ Welcomes New Arrivals as part of its C2 Transformation, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usfj
    AFN Headquarters
    C2 Transformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download