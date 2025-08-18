Pacific Update: USFJ Welcomes New Arrivals as part of its C2 Transformation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On August 15, USFJ reached a pivotal milestone in its C2 transformation as the first wave of augmentees arrived at Yokota. This rotation is the first in the beginning of a multi-phase effort in which more staff and resources will arrive in the coming months as USFJ transitions into a warfighting headquarters.