Pacific Update: USFJ Welcomes New Arrivals as part of its C2 Transformation

On August 15, USFJ reached a pivotal milestone in its C2 transformation as the first wave of augmentees arrived at Yokota. This rotation is the first in the beginning of a multi-phase effort in which more staff and resources will arrive in the coming months as USFJ transitions into a warfighting headquarters.
|08.19.2025
|08.19.2025 22:57
|Video Productions
|974138
|250820-M-FO238-1001
|DOD_111241835
|00:01:00
|JP
|1
|1
