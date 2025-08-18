Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Day in the Life: Latavia Jones B-Roll

    JAPAN

    08.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alana Wright and Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie

    AFN Tokyo

    B-Roll of this AFN Day in the Life, SrA Latavia Jones, a Supply Journeyman at the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store, talks about an average day on Yokota Air Base, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 22:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974136
    VIRIN: 250815-F-EX148-1930
    Filename: DOD_111241821
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Day in the Life: Latavia Jones B-Roll, by SrA Alana Wright and A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

