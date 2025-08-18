On this AFN Day in the Life, SrA Latavia Jones, a Supply Journeyman at the 374th LRS Aircrafts Parts Store, talks about an average day on Yokota Air Base, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 22:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974135
|VIRIN:
|250815-F-EX148-7454
|Filename:
|DOD_111241809
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Day in the Life - SrA Latavia Jones, by SrA Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.