    Captain's Cup 3v3 Basketball Tournament

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    Morale, Welfare and Recreation Sasebo hosted a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for various commands attached to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, at the Fleet Fitness Center, Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 16, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 22:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974134
    VIRIN: 250816-N-GG032-1001
    Filename: DOD_111241798
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

