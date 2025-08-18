Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Aviation: Eyes in the Sky, Grounded in Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    From flood barriers to disaster zones, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking flight.

    This video explores how USACE’s Aviation Program, powered by both uncrewed and crewed aircraft, is transforming infrastructure, boosting safety, and delivering results across the nation.

    Fly smart. Fly safe. Deliver for the nation.

    Sources & Credits:
    This video includes a variety of government Creative Commons imagery from, or featuring, the following USACE districts, personnel, and partner agencies:

    Baltimore District – Thomas Deaton
    Buffalo District – Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell
    Charlotte District – Molly Holt
    Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) – Michael Baker, Jared Eastman, Kenneth Matheson, Charles McKenzie
    Fort Worth District
    Headquarters – Maj. Michael Meyer
    Huntington District – Rebecca Booton
    Jacksonville District – Patrick Moes
    Louisville District – Charles Delano
    Mobile District – Chris Macon, Rydell Tomas Jr., David White
    Norfolk District – James Walker
    Omaha District – Declan Barnes, Michael Glasch
    Pacific Ocean Division – San Luciano Vera
    Pittsburgh District – Michel Sauret
    Portland District – Tom Conning
    Sacramento District – Adam Bier, Paul Bruton, Grant Okubo, Steven Pinney, John Prettyman, Casey Young
    San Francisco District / U.S. Coast Guard District 11 – Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Akiyama
    South Atlantic Division – Patrick Loch
    Wilmington District – Kaylee Wendt

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 19:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974127
    VIRIN: 250819-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_111241535
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drone
    USACE Aviation Program
    UAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download