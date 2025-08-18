USACE Aviation: Eyes in the Sky, Grounded in Mission

From flood barriers to disaster zones, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking flight.
This video explores how USACE’s Aviation Program, powered by both uncrewed and crewed aircraft, is transforming infrastructure, boosting safety, and delivering results across the nation.
Fly smart. Fly safe. Deliver for the nation.
Sources & Credits:
This video includes a variety of government Creative Commons imagery from, or featuring, the following USACE districts, personnel, and partner agencies:
Baltimore District – Thomas Deaton
Buffalo District – Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell
Charlotte District – Molly Holt
Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) – Michael Baker, Jared Eastman, Kenneth Matheson, Charles McKenzie
Fort Worth District
Headquarters – Maj. Michael Meyer
Huntington District – Rebecca Booton
Jacksonville District – Patrick Moes
Louisville District – Charles Delano
Mobile District – Chris Macon, Rydell Tomas Jr., David White
Norfolk District – James Walker
Omaha District – Declan Barnes, Michael Glasch
Pacific Ocean Division – San Luciano Vera
Pittsburgh District – Michel Sauret
Portland District – Tom Conning
Sacramento District – Adam Bier, Paul Bruton, Grant Okubo, Steven Pinney, John Prettyman, Casey Young
San Francisco District / U.S. Coast Guard District 11 – Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Akiyama
South Atlantic Division – Patrick Loch
Wilmington District – Kaylee Wendt
|08.19.2025
|08.19.2025 19:20
|Video Productions
|974127
|250819-A-AN535-1001
|DOD_111241535
|00:03:01
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
