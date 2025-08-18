USACE Aviation: Eyes in the Sky, Grounded in Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From flood barriers to disaster zones, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking flight.



This video explores how USACE’s Aviation Program, powered by both uncrewed and crewed aircraft, is transforming infrastructure, boosting safety, and delivering results across the nation.



Fly smart. Fly safe. Deliver for the nation.



Sources & Credits:

This video includes a variety of government Creative Commons imagery from, or featuring, the following USACE districts, personnel, and partner agencies:



